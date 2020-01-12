The Kings recalled Gabriel from the G League's Stockton Kings on Sunday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Kings will bring Gabriel up from the G League one day after he poured in 37 points to go with 11 rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes for Stockton in its 163-143 win over the Iowa Wolves. Gabriel should be available off the bench for Sacramento in Monday's game against the Magic, but he'll likely only play limited minutes, if he even sees the floor at all.