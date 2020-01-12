Kings' Wenyen Gabriel: Returns from G League
The Kings recalled Gabriel from the G League's Stockton Kings on Sunday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Kings will bring Gabriel up from the G League one day after he poured in 37 points to go with 11 rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes for Stockton in its 163-143 win over the Iowa Wolves. Gabriel should be available off the bench for Sacramento in Monday's game against the Magic, but he'll likely only play limited minutes, if he even sees the floor at all.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...