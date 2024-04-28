Bogdanovic suffered an apparent ankle injury with 11:41 remaining in the second quarter and limped to the locker room, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Nicolas Batum dove after a loose ball and made contact with Bogdanovic's ankle, and the latter remained on the floor for a while before limping straight to the locker room. The sharpshooter has also been playing through left wrist ligament damage. Bogdanovic didn't accumulate any counting stats in his minute of playing time before suffering the injury.