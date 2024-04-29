Bogdanovic (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 against the 76ers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Bogdanovic has been playing through ligament damage in his left wrist during the opening-round series, but he suffered a left foot contusion in his first stint on the court during New York's Game 4 win and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. In Bogdanovic's absence, Miles McBride and Precious Achiuwa are candidates for a few extra minutes.