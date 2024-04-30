Bogdanovic will undergo season-ending surgeries on his left foot and left wrist, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bogdanovic was playing through ligament damage in his left wrist but suffered a left foot injury during his first minute in Game 4 and was already ruled out for Game 5. The sharpshooter was traded to the Knicks at the deadline and averaged 10.4 points in 19.1 minutes across his final 29 regular-season appearances. However, Bogdanovic struggled in limited action during the opening-round series against Philadelphia, as he averaged 8.0 points on 29.2 percent shooting in 16.3 minutes over the first three matchups. He has one more year remaining on his current contract.