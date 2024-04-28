Bogdanovic is questionable to return to Sunday's Game 4 against the 76ers due to a left foot contusion, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Bogdanovic played just one minute and didn't record any counting stats before suffering the injury with 11:41 remaining in the second quarter. The sharpshooter has been playing through left wrist ligament damage during the opening-round series, and he's struggled to make an impact, averaging only 8.0 points in 16.3 minutes over the first three games.