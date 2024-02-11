Bogdanovic contributed 11 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 125-111 loss to the Pacers.

Making his first appearance with the Knicks after being traded by the Pistons, Bogdanovic didn't supply a lot of production but remained a threat from long distance. The veteran forward has drained multiple three-pointers in 14 of his 16 games since the beginning of January, averaging 20.1 points, 3.3 threes, 3.0 boards, 2.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 32.0 minutes a contest, but Bogdanovic may not see that kind of workload or usage once New York's roster gets healthier.