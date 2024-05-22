Bogdanovic underwent surgery on his left wrist Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in 6-to-8 weeks.

It was previously reported that Bogdanovic would undergo surgeries on both his left wrist and his left foot, but there's no clarity on when he will undergo the foot procedure. Bogdanovic made only 29 appearances for the Knicks after being traded to New York at the deadline, posting averages of 10.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers.