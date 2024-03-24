DiVincenzo posted a game-high 31 points (12-24 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 41 minutes during Saturday's 105-93 victory over the Nets.

It was the 27-year-old guard's best scoring performance since he poured in 36 against the Mavericks on Feb. 8. DiVincenzo extended his streak of games with double-digit points to 28, and since the All-Star break he's averaged 17.7 points, 4.3 boards, 3.9 threes, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals, although he's needed big volume to get there -- he's shooting just 38.8 percent from the floor during that time.