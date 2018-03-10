Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores 19 in Friday's loss
Mudiay scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT) while adding four assists, two rebounds and a steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 120-112 loss to the Bucks.
The 22-year-old's offense remains spotty, as Mudiay had scored just 12 points total in his prior three games. His numbers have improved slightly since getting traded to the Knicks and he seems locked in as the starting point guard, but shooting 35.2 percent from the floor over 10 games with New York is doing his fantasy value no favors.
