Knicks' Henry Ellenson: To sign for remainder of season

Ellenson will sign with the Knicks for the remainder of the season after his 10-day contract expires, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It is technically a two-year deal for Ellenson, who will have team option for the second year, but the former 18th overall pick appeared to have done enough in his lone game with the Knicks to remain with the team. Ellenson posted 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists in his Knicks debut against the Magic on Tuesday and should be in line for more minutes as the season moves forward.