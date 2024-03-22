Brunson totaled 26 points (11-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and nine assists over 34 minutes during Thursday's 113-100 loss to the Nuggets.

Brunson didn't have his best shooting performance since he needed 23 shots to score 26 points, but he still salvaged his overall stat line by dishing out nine assists -- his joint-highest tally of the month. Brunson has looked excellent while operating as New York's primary offensive threat in the absence of Julius Randle (shoulder), and the All-Star point guard is averaging 26.5 points, 5.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game since the beginning of March.