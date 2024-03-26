Hart closed with 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 124-99 win over Detroit.

Hart has taken on a more significant role in the playmaking department, allowing Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo to focus more on scoring, resulting in Hart posting excellent numbers in the assists department. Hart recorded his sixth triple-double of the season Monday, four of which have come since the beginning of March.