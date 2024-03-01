Hart notched 14 points (4-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 18 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 47 minutes during Thursday's 110-99 loss to the Warriors.

The 18 boards were a season high for Hart, but the 28-year-old forward has come up big on the glass for the Knicks ever since moving into the starting five in late January. Over the last 14 games, Hart has ripped down double-digit rebounds 11 times, averaging 12.8 points, 10.4 boards, 5.6 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch. OG Anunoby is making progress in his recovery from elbow surgery, but Hart figures to remain in the starting lineup for at least a couple more weeks.