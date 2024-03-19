Hart finished Monday's 119-112 win over the Warriors with 10 points (5-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 48 minutes.

Though Hart struggled with his shot Monday, he played every minutes of the contest, and his secondary contributions were excellent, enabling him to claim his fifth triple-double of the season. The continued absence of Julius Randle (shoulder) has done wonders for Hart's bottom line, as he's been the primary beneficiary from a playing-time standpoint. Since moving into the starting five Jan. 29, Hart is averaging 12.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 41.0 minutes while shooting 39.9 percent from the field.