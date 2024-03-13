Hart finished Tuesday's 106-79 victory over Philadelphia with 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 19 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes.

Even with OG Anunoby (elbow) returning to the lineup Tuesday, Hart held onto his starting role and delivered his fourth triple-double of the season, all of which have come since Jan. 30. Over 10 games since the All-Star break, Hart is averaging 16.1 points, 12.0 boards, 5.9 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.2 steals while playing an incredible 42.7 minutes a contest, and it doesn't look like coach Tim Thibodeau has any immediate plans to lessen his workload.