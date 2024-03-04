Hart posted 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 19 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals over 45 minutes during Sunday's 107-98 victory over the Cavaliers.

Hart is known as one of the best rebounders in the league despite his size, but what he did Sunday against Cleveland was simply astonishing, as he grabbed a whopping 19 rebounds en route to his third triple-double of the season. That tally is even more impressive when considering the Cavaliers routinely employ one of the biggest frontcourts in the league with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Hart was impressive in this game and seems to have adjusted well to a starting role following the injury of OG Anunoby (elbow). He's been averaging 13.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game since the beginning of February.