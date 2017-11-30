Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Available to return following ankle injury

Porzingis had to be helped off the floor with what appeared to be a significant ankle injury during Wednesday's game against the Heat, but it's been diagnosed as just a sprain and he's available to return.

Porzingis suffered the injury just three minutes into the game, which appeared to occur after Heat forward Justise Winslow inadvertently stepped on Porzingis' right foot. Porzingis went on to roll the ankle and it looked like a fairly significant injury, though the Knicks are now reporting that an X-ray came back negative and Porzingis is available to return. It appears he's avoided anything serious, though the Knicks could potentially remain cautious and hold him out for the rest of Wednesday's contest.