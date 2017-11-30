Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Available to return following ankle injury
Porzingis had to be helped off the floor with what appeared to be a significant ankle injury during Wednesday's game against the Heat, but it's been diagnosed as just a sprain and he's available to return.
Porzingis suffered the injury just three minutes into the game, which appeared to occur after Heat forward Justise Winslow inadvertently stepped on Porzingis' right foot. Porzingis went on to roll the ankle and it looked like a fairly significant injury, though the Knicks are now reporting that an X-ray came back negative and Porzingis is available to return. It appears he's avoided anything serious, though the Knicks could potentially remain cautious and hold him out for the rest of Wednesday's contest.
More News
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 22 points in Monday's loss•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Hopeful to play Monday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out Saturday with back tightness•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 28 points Friday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Leads team in scoring again•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.