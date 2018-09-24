Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Progressing in recovery, still without timetable

Porzingis (knee) has started to participate in light running and shooting, but remains without a concrete timetable for a return, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Porzingis has yet to be cleared for sprinting, but the fact that he's on the court and moving around without too much discomfort is encouraging. Still, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Porzingis also wouldn't guarantee he plays this season. "It's really hard to say," Porzingis said. "There's no timetable, as I said. I am going to be back when I'm healthy and I am medically cleared." With all that said, it sounds like Porzingis will be brought along extremely slowly as the Knicks have no reason to rush him back and risk some sort of aggravation. Look for him to be periodically reevaluated throughout the year, but his lack of a timetable continues to hurt his value in fantasy leagues. As of now, he's likely just a late-round flier in most formats.