Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Progressing in recovery, still without timetable
Porzingis (knee) has started to participate in light running and shooting, but remains without a concrete timetable for a return, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Porzingis has yet to be cleared for sprinting, but the fact that he's on the court and moving around without too much discomfort is encouraging. Still, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Porzingis also wouldn't guarantee he plays this season. "It's really hard to say," Porzingis said. "There's no timetable, as I said. I am going to be back when I'm healthy and I am medically cleared." With all that said, it sounds like Porzingis will be brought along extremely slowly as the Knicks have no reason to rush him back and risk some sort of aggravation. Look for him to be periodically reevaluated throughout the year, but his lack of a timetable continues to hurt his value in fantasy leagues. As of now, he's likely just a late-round flier in most formats.
More News
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Meeting with team doctors this week•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Varying timetables given for return•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: No elbow procedure needed•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out at least 10 months•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Surgery on tap for Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Tears ACL•
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...