Knicks' Luke Kornet: Across the board effort Saturday
Kornet finished with 17 points (5-14 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals, and three blocks in 36 minutes during Saturday's 100-92 loss to Miami.
Kornet moved into the starting lineup Saturday, replacing Mario Hezonja who was an apparent DNP-CD. This is not surprising at all given how bad the Knicks rotations have been across the season, however, Kornet took full advantage with a gem of a performance. This was basically impossible to see coming and chances are he could be out of the rotation in the next game. Outside of Emmanuel Mudiay and Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks players are all too hard to trust beyond streaming.
