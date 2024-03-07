Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said Thursday that Robinson (ankle) has begun running and jumping, but the center is not yet taking contact in practice, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Robinson hasn't played since Dec. 8 after undergoing left ankle surgery. While Robinson seems to be progressing well in his recovery, the Knicks have yet to map out a target date for his return to game action, though the organization is optimistic he'll be able to play before the end of the season. Isaiah Hartenstein should continue to serve as the Knicks' starting center with Robinson sidelined, while Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims should absorb the available minutes at the position when Hartenstein is off the floor.