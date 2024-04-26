Robinson won't return to Thursday's Game 3 versus the 76ers due to a sprained left ankle, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports. He finished with two points and seven rebounds in 12 minutes.

Robinson carried a questionable tag into Thursday, and he seemed uncomfortable and a step slow for most of the evening before he left the game for good. Isaiah Hartenstein will likely be asked to soak up more minutes in the meantime. Robinson should be considered questionable for Game 4 Sunday.