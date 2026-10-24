Robinson accumulated four points (2-4 FG), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 22 minutes during Friday's 107-103 victory over the Knicks.

Robinson twisted his ankle during his season debut Tuesday in Detroit, so it was encouraging to see him head into this contest without an injury designation. The 28-year-old won Boston's starting job at center in favor of Neemias Queta at training camp, but the two big men split the center minutes right down the middle Friday and could continue to do so going forward.