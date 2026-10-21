Robinson posted four points (2-2 FG, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 121-113 loss to the Pistons.

Robinson was given the starting nod for the season opener, supplanting Neemias Queta. Despite the promotion, Robinson still played just 18 minutes, providing very little outside of his three combined steals and blocks. Luka Garza also featured in the rotation, logging eight minutes off the bench. Given that all three could spend time at the center spot, it's hard to know who should be prioritized in fantasy. For now, let's work under the assumption that Queta will play the most minutes, perhaps providing him with the safest floor.