Robinson produced 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and an assist over 17 minutes in Wednesday's preseason win over the Hornets.

The longtime Knick got the start at center while Neemias Queta and Luka Garza both came off the bench, but it was Queta (24 minutes) who ended up seeing more court time on the night. How the Celtics split the center workload among the three will be a key storyline as the season begins, but Robinson likely won't see a heavy load as his new team tries to keep him healthy. Over 60 regular-season games in 2025-26, the most he'd played since 2021-22, as part of New York's title run, the 28-year-old averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 boards and 2.1 combined blocks and steals in 19.6 minutes a contest.