Robinson (rest) is expected to play Tuesday versus Detroit.

Mitchell got the night off in Friday's 125-120 preseason overtime win over Philadelphia but is anticipated to suit up Tuesday against the Pistons to kick off the 2026-27 campaign. The 28-year-old, who signed with the Celtics during the offseason, spent his entire career with the Knicks since entering the NBA in 2018, averaging 7.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over 23.4 minutes per contest in 397 regular-season games, including 215 starts. Mitchell has had issues staying healthy, and he's also not the most consistent offensive contributor. However, he's as good as it gets as a rebounder and shot-blocker.