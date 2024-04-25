Robinson (ankle) will be available for Thursday's game against the 76ers, head coach Tim Thibodeau told Ky Carlin of USA Today.

Robinson played 30 minutes in the series opener, and while he logged only 18 in Game 2, the big man should see decent minutes Thursday after going through the team's shootaround with no issues. He should continue playing off the bench while Isaiah Hartenstein remains in the first unit.