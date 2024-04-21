Robinson racked up eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Saturday's 111-104 victory over the 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Robinson's blocked shots came as a mix of interior defense and swatting jumpers on the perimeter, while also racking up seven offensive rebounds as part of his dominant presence in the paint. He and Isaiah Hartenstein accounted for all of the team's minutes at center, with the latter logging just 18 minutes of action Saturday.