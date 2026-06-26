Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: May be headed elsewhere this summer

It could be a challenge for the Knicks to re-sign Robinson this summer, Ian Begley of SNY reports.

Knicks owner James Dolan vowed earlier this offseason to keep the team under the second apron, which will likely entail New York having to choose between re-signing either Robinson or Landry Shamet to remain under this salary cap. If Robinson winds up being the odd man out, Ariel Hukporti or Mohamed Diawara could be thrust into the primary backup center role behind Karl-Anthony Towns next season, unless New York were to swing a trade or make another addition to reinforce the center position.