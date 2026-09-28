Robinson expressed confidence Monday that he's capable of handling a more consistent workload this season after focusing on his conditioning throughout the summer, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

"Definitely. I feel very confident in myself," Robinson said when asked whether he could play more minutes consistently. "I've been working on my body this whole summer. Figuring things out." Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 19.6 minutes across 60 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. Heading into training camp, he's expected to battle Neemias Queta for the starting center role.