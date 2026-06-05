Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Cleared to play in Game 2

Robinson (finger) is available to play in Game 2 of the NBA Finals versus the Spurs on Friday.

Robinson was diagnosed with a fractured metacarpal in his right-hand heading into the series. However, despite uncertainty regarding his availability, he was cleared to suit up for Game 1, finishing with two points and six rebounds across 13 minutes. Robinson will presumably carry an injury designation throughout the remainder of the NBA Finals, though he will likely continue playing through the ailment, assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks along the way.