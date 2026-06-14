Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Title-clinching board in Game 5 win

Robinson closed Saturday's 94-90 victory over the Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals with two points (1-2 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes.

Robinson's traditional box score numbers will not jump off the page, and his offensive limitations remained a glaring issue as he finished the championship series averaging just 3.6 points while shooting an abysmal 26.7 percent from the free-throw line. However, the 28-year-old center completely changed the complexion of Game 5 with his high-motor activity on the glass, pulling down 10 boards in just 20 minutes off the bench.None were more impactful than his final offensive rebound of the season. With the Knicks holding a slim lead and just 25 seconds remaining on the clock, Josh Hart missed a crucial free throw. Robinson immediately out-muscled the San Antonio frontcourt to snatch the live ball, resetting the possession and forcing the Spurs to foul again, effectively wrapping up the title for New York. Robinson wraps up a gritty postseason run averaging 5.6 rebounds (3.0 offensive) and 0.6 blocks in 13.4 minutes per game across the Finals, solidifying his role as the team's ultimate dirty-work specialist.