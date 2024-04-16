Robinson (ankle/rest) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice and is not dealing with an injury after sitting for the second half of Sunday's win over Chicago, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Robinson is "fine" in the words of coach Tom Thibodeau, and he has additional time to continue re-charging while New York awaits the outcome of the Play-In Tournament. Robinson has been volatile across 10 games since returning from ankle surgery, but he represents a valuable platoon element of the Knicks' frontcourt.