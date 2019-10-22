Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Suffers sprained ankle
Robinson is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a right ankle sprain.
It's unclear when Robinson suffered the ankle sprain, but his status for the season opener is suddenly in question. Robinson will likely end up being a game-time decision Wednesday, but in the event he is unable to play, Bobby Portis would be in line to start at center.
