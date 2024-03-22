Robinson (ankle) is listed as out for Saturday's game versus the Nets.
Robinson will miss his 49th straight contest Saturday while recovering from left ankle surgery. While the 25-year-old big man has begun practicing and appears to be nearing a return to action, his next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Detroit.
