Hardaway (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

With the Knicks concluding their season Wednesday in Cleveland, it's looking increasingly likely that Hardaway's 2017-18 campaign could be over. Barring a dramatic turnaround in his health following the team's morning shootaround Monday, Hardaway will miss his second straight contest later in the evening, paving the way for Frank Ntilikina and Courtney Lee to serve as the Knicks' starting wings. Rookie Damyean Dotson should also be in store for sizable minutes at either shooting guard or small forward.