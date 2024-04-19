Hardaway didn't practice Friday due to an illness, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hardaway will join the Mavericks in Los Angeles ahead of Sunday's Game 1 versus the Clippers, but his status for that matchup won't be determined until Saturday afternoon. The sharpshooter scored in double figures only twice across eight regular-season appearances in April.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Joins starting five•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Stands out with 22 points•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Pops for 17 points•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Productive amidst shooting slump•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Hits five threes vs. New York•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Leads bench in balanced outing•