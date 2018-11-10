Hardaway scored 27 points (11-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 128-112 loss to the Raptors.

He actually outscored the entire rest of the Knicks' starting lineup, but Hardaway did get some support from the bench, as four different New York reserves scored in double digits. The 26-year-old has now provided at least 20 points in nine of 12 games, and he should continue to see a heavy usage rate given the lack of other reliable options on the Knicks' roster.