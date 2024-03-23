Davis amassed 23 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 19 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 40 minutes during Friday's 101-94 win over the 76ers.

The double-double was his 55th of the season, as Davis extends his career high in the category while sitting third in the league behind Domantas Sabonis (65) and Nikola Jokic (57). The 31-year-old center has been almost automatic for a double-double since the All-Star break, failing to record one only once in 14 games, and he's averaged 22.6 points, 13.5 boards, 2.9 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.4 steals over that stretch.