Reaves totaled 29 points (10-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks over 48 minutes during Tuesday's 128-124 double-overtime win over Milwaukee.

Reaves was the Lakers go-to option with the ball in his hands while LeBron James (ankle) was inactive Tuesday. Multiple clutch threes from Reaves helped complete a 19-point comeback in the fourth quarter, as well as pushed the Lakers ahead in double overtime. The end of Tuesday's battle was a war of attrition, with Reaves facing a mammoth workload, but he still managed to facilitate while committing only one turnover in an impressive display of perseverance.