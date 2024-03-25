Reaves recorded 25 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one block over 37 minutes during Sunday's 150-145 win over Indiana.

Reaves completed a diverse stat line as the Lakers posted their best final score since 1987. The Oklahoma product returned to the 20-point threshold after averaging only 12.3 points over the previous three games. Reaves' success depends on a high shot volume, but his 11 points at the charity stripe represented a lot of his production in the narrow win.