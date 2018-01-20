Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Questionable Sunday vs. Knicks

Ingram (ankle) went through a full practice Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

Ingram missed Friday's contest against the Pacers due to a left ankle injury, though it has apparently improved enough for him to go through practice. More word on his availability for Sunday's contest should arrive following the team's morning shootaround.

