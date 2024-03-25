Russell is out for Sunday's game against the Pacers due to a non-COVID illness, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Russell was not originally listed on the injury report ahead of game time, but he will not be available for Sunday's bout due to an illness. Spencer Dinwiddie and Max Christie are leading candidates to see an expanded role without Russell.
