Russell accumulated 29 points (7-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 12 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block across 50 minutes during Tuesday's 128-124 double-overtime win over the Bucks.

With LeBron James (ankle) sitting out and with the game requiring two overtime periods, Russell and Austin Reaves (48 minutes) took on huge workloads out of the backcourt. Though he struggled with his shot and didn't score his first points until midway through the second quarter, Russell played a key role in helping the Lakers come back from a fourth-quarter deficit that was as much as 17 points with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation. He drilled a pair of jumpers and hit a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter to help send the game to overtime, then hit two more game-tying free throws in the first overtime in addition to handing out three assists. With James expected back for Wednesday's game in Memphis, Russell will likely see a downturn in the 25.2 percent usage rate he handled Tuesday.