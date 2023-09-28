Darvin Ham said Thursday that Russell is set to start at point guard for the 2023-24 season, Brad Turner of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Russell agreed to a two-year, $37 million contract to stay with the Lakers this offseason. While he did start in all of his 71 appearances last year, the addition of Gabe Vincent brought Russell's role into question. However, it appears the Lakers have confidence in Russell's status as the team's starting point guard after he averaged 17.8 points, 6.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 32.5 minutes during 2022-23.