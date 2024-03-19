Russell notched 27 points (8-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 136-105 win over the Hawks.

Russell had his stroke working Monday, as he went 6-for-10 from beyond the arc, marking the seventh time this season he has drained at least six triples in a contest. The veteran point guard is up to 183 three-pointers on the campaign, tying him with Nick Van Exel for the franchise's all-time single-season record. Russell complemented his sharp shooting with 10 dimes against Atlanta, marking the second straight game in which he has reached double-digit assists after failing to do so in his previous 11 contests.