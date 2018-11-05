Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Near double-double in big loss
Ball generated 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals across 23 minutes in the Lakers' 121-107 loss to the Raptors on Sunday.
Ball was able to comfortably exceed the 60.0 percent mark in shooting for the second time in the last three games, bouncing back nicely from a clunker against the Trail Blazers on Saturday night when he drained just one of six attempts. The 21-year-old continues to be frustratingly inconsistent on offense, however, he's also posted a success rate of 33.3 percent or worse in four games thus far. Ball's rebounding, assists and to a lesser extent, steals, remain fairly consistent however, so he continues to be serviceable commodity for fantasy owners.
