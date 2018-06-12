Ball, who underwent a platelet-rich plasma shot in his knee and missed the final eight games of the season, is now healthy enough to resume basketball-related activities, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

Ball, who has been lifting weights since the season ended, noted that the injury was minor and he "just basically took time off [to let the knee heal]". Now 100 percent healthy, Ball can continue to work on his all-around offensive game and finding consistency with his shot -- something the Lakers reportedly have stressed to him. He finished his rookie campaign hitting just 36.0 percent of his shots from the field, 30.5 percent from three and 45.1 percent from the charity stripe. There were positives to the year, however, including his passing (7.2 assists per game), rebounding (6.9) and defense (a combined 2.5 steals/blocks)