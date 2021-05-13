Horton-Tucker totaled 23 points (9-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds and two steals over 37 minutes to help the Lakers to a 124-122 win over Houston on Wednesday.

LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (groin) and Dennis Schroder (Covid-19 protocols) all sat out the contest, leaving plenty of minutes for Horton-Tucker despite his own nagging calf issue. The 20-year-old seized the opportunity, finishing with his second straight double-double while leading the team in both scoring and assists. Though his court time will likely drop dramatically when the Lakers' starters return to action, Horton-Tucker figures to have at least carved out some playoff minutes in light of his recent strong play.