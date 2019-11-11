Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Over foot injury
Horton-Tucker (foot) played 25 minutes Saturday in the G League's South Bay Lakers season-opening loss to the Oklahoma City Blue, finishing with 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and five assists.
The rookie second-round pick has yet to make his NBA debut, but his ability to take part in the G League contest suggests he's moved past the stress reaction in his right foot that he suffered prior to the Las Vegas Summer League. The 18-year-old is viewed as more of a developmental option for the Lakers and is unlikely to hold a meaningful rotational role in Los Angeles this season.
