Lakers' Travis Wear: Sent to G-League
Wear has been assigned to the G-League's South Bay Lakers on Monday.
Wear has bounced back and forth between the NBA roster and the G-League to play in the South Bay Lakers' playoff games. He's expected to play in Tuesday's playoff matchup against Reno, meaning he wouldn't be available on the main roster as the Lakers play the Jazz.
